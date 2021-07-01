Love beautyplanet Body Lotion

Featuring @lovebeautyandplanet @lovebeautyandplanet_in Murumuru butter and rose BODY LOTION The texture of this lotion is a thick consistency creamy lotion . Three to four pumps are enough for the entire body to get moisturized. Purely plant based products that is murumuru butter from Amazonia and rose extracts from Bulgaria . The fragrance is strong but calming to senses and personally I prefer fragrant body lotions or body butters. Keeps the body moisturized whole day and the fragrance fades away after a while . The bottle is huge enough to last you quiet a long time so happy with the price tag at this quantity. 500 INR for a 400 ml pump bottle Hope this review helps and would love to know your views as I'm happy with my purchase to trying a new brand. Ofcourse Paraben free , silicon free, vegan , no animal testing , cruelty free.