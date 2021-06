Haseen Dillruba's teaser trailer is out now and it shows potential.

Just take a glimpse into the wildly conspired storyline of Haseen Dillruba, and you will feel the eerieness. Starring Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu, Harshvardhan Rane, the movie will show 3 shades of Love, Lust, Obsession, and Deceit.

It will stream on Netflix from July 2, 2021, and I'm super excited. What about you?