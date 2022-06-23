A Love Letter to all my Curly Hair Girls: Here's How You Can Maintain Your Curls

To all my fellow Curly Haired Girls Out There. I'm sure there's a sizable population of curly-haired women out there who constantly curse their curly hair texture. Girls, you may believe that there are no good hair products and that the only way to get away with all the Hair Drama is to straighten your hair or use a smoothing treatment, which will not last forever. But here's the thing: the texture is something we are born with, and style is something we choose within the constraints of our texture. There are numerous methods available to achieve manageable curls, but they may fail you on your important day. By addressing all of your curly insecurities and fears, Here are some game-changers for achieving manageable curls.





Select Shampoo Carefully

Washing your hair is the first and most important step in any hair care routine, regardless of hair texture. Washing or cleansing your scalp ensures that there is no dust, excess oil, dead skin cells, or product buildup.





Excessive shampooing should be avoided.

Curly hair is prone to becoming dry. Excessive shampooing can deplete your hair's natural moisture. Look for moisturising ingredients in your conditioner as well. Conditioning seals your hair's cuticle and protects it from environmental damage.





Curly hair should never be brushed

Refrain from brushing curly hair. Before shampooing, comb your curly hair with a wide-toothed comb. Simply run your fingers through your hair after washing it. Never brush wet hair because it is more prone to breakage and damage.





Moderate Heat Hair Styling

Heat styling tools with high temperatures can remove the natural texture of your curls, leaving them dull and lifeless. Limit your use of heat styling and, when necessary, use a good heat protectant spray. To protect your naturally beautiful curls, use low heat and a diffuser.





Use A Comb With A Very Wide Tooth

Remove tangles from your curly hair with a wide-toothed comb. Remove any knots by combing from the bottom to the top. Each curl is a potential breaking point, so handling gently is the way to go. A hairbrush can disrupt your natural hair texture and damage your hair.