Lovestruck in the City to Run On - 5 underrated gems of 2021 that deserves a watch

2021 became one of the best years for Korean dramas as it received a drastic surge in popularity due to an overnight success of 'Squid Game' followed by 'My Name' and 'Hellbound'. However, there were some dramas, which despite having a strong storyline, did not get enough recognition. I have picked my top five dramas which are the underrated gems of 2021.





Lovestruck in the City - This romance drama starring Kim Ji-won and Ji Chang -wook is proving that K-dramas are being productive. This Korean version of an American style love story reminds us of Rachel and Ross's will they/won't they relationship, which has its ups and downs. Navillera - 'Nevertheless' may have been the drama that made Song Kang popular, but it's 'Navillera' which established him as an actor. A heartwarming story of two-man who are two generations apart forms a beautiful friendship. It is full of emotions, you will laugh with and you will cry with them and it will leave you wanting for more by the end. So, I married an anti-fan - Have I said it before that I find Choi Tae-joon really underrated? Just another drama that proves my point. A rom-com which tickles your bone with its tremendous comic abilities and light-hearted story. It's a perfect drama to binge on a weekend while eating a bowl of ramyeon. Mine - An underrated drama by an extremely underrated actress, Lee Bo-young, A story of wealthy women who are trying to find happiness in their otherwise lonely, mysterious lives. It is not a perfect drama, it has its shortcomings but that's what makes it more humane. A dark comedy with a blend of mystery. Run On - This drama sets the standard way too high for an ideal man. The innocence of this story and the message to love yourself that is prevalent throughout the drama will leave you contemplating. Romance is just a part of this drama which gives you a lot to think about and reminds you about self-love and care.





These are my top picks but the list doesn't end here. 2021 has been full of surprises. However, it isn't ending as strongly as it began with some big productions delivering mediocre dramas.





So, which is your pick of 2021 that you feel others should add to their watch list?