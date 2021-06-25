  • facebook
Lotus herbals whiteglow intensive skin whitening and brightness serum plus moisturizer

  • Packaging : It comes in a classy glass bottle with a pump. The pump can't be locked so this bottle is not user friendly. 
  • Texture : It is translucent and not very runny. 
  • Fragrance : The thing that disappoint me is that it has a weird and strong odour. 
  • Price: 345 Rupees for 30 ml. 
  • Pros: Affordable, blends well, does not make skin oily, acts as a good base for makeup. 
  • Cons: Its odour us weird, not trevel friendly, doesn't moisturize, doesn't brighten, stings a bit.
  • My experience : Overall this product disappointed me in every aspect. This  serum definitely doesn't moisturize. I didn't see any brightening effect on my face. Purchasing it is a waste of money. 

Only one thing i liked is the bottle of this product which looks classy. lol!!! 
