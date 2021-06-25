Lotus herbals whiteglow intensive skin whitening and brightness serum plus moisturizer

Packaging : It comes in a classy glass bottle with a pump. The pump can't be locked so this bottle is not user friendly.

Only one thing i liked is the bottle of this product which looks classy. lol!!!