Lotus herbals whiteglow intensive skin whitening and brightness serum plus moisturizer
- Packaging : It comes in a classy glass bottle with a pump. The pump can't be locked so this bottle is not user friendly.
- Texture : It is translucent and not very runny.
- Fragrance : The thing that disappoint me is that it has a weird and strong odour.
- Price: 345 Rupees for 30 ml.
- Pros: Affordable, blends well, does not make skin oily, acts as a good base for makeup.
- Cons: Its odour us weird, not trevel friendly, doesn't moisturize, doesn't brighten, stings a bit.
- My experience : Overall this product disappointed me in every aspect. This serum definitely doesn't moisturize. I didn't see any brightening effect on my face. Purchasing it is a waste of money.
Only one thing i liked is the bottle of this product which looks classy. lol!!!