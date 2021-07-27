  • facebook
Lucifer is returning with Season 6 on September 10- mark the date!

Did you think that Season 5 was the last venture of Lucifer, just like me? Then, here's a surprise for you. Lucifer and the whole team are returning for the last time with Season 6.


A teaser trailer has been released, and I cannot keep calm. The teaser gives a glimpse of a few scenes from the last 5 seasons, and at the end, Lucifer says to a cop, "I apologize. This is my last night in L.A." So, what is going to happen in this season? Are you excited? Mark the date. It's September 10.
