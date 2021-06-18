Lucifer Season 6: Probability says 80%; what do you think?

Are you a Lucifer fanatic like me? Did you watch any of the seasons?

Well, the second part of season 5 was supposed to be the final one but it seems like there are a few detours. You wanna know what? As the makers and actor Tom Ellis (who played Lucifer and his evil twin brother Michael) said there are more stories to tell about Lucifer, this is not the end. Season 5B has seen many changes in the plot and the director held back chapter 6 to transform it to season 6.

By not giving too many spoilers, I would like to state the fact that I still couldn't digest Daniel Espinoza (played by Kevin Alejandro) is dead and is rotting in hell. Even in Lucifer's mind, it is just not right, so maybe in the next season, we will see what really happened to him. At the end of season 5B, Lucifer becomes God as 'God' himself retired. I won't disclose how he became one, that is for you to discover because even if the 'Lucifer' series has a lot of flaws, it comes with strong emotions and great actors, and don't forget the ever drooling Tom Ellis (wink).

The makers ended the show at a cliffhanger so I am pretty sure there's going to be another season. I wouldn't mind another season, what do you say?