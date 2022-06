The Lunchbox





Lunchbox is a romantic drama movie having Irfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as lead actors. In the movie, Irfan Khan falls in love with a house wife only eating her food that is parcelled to him by mistake. The plot is awesome and the actors had done a great job.

Besides the above, there are a lot of movies like Dirty Picture, Rock On, Udaan, Masaan, Article 15 etc which really have my heart.