Tripling- a road trip with siblings!

TVF Tripling: Road Trip with a sibling! I have never thought that I will watch something like this! Tripling acts like a mirror to me and many others who were facing the same situation.





After watching Tripling the first thing that came to my mind is Never Ever Create Distance With Your Family because they will be the ones who will be there with you! And also as My favourite, Chandan says Crisis ke time pr family hi kaam aati hai.

Now coming to the review, I loved the series so much that I have watched the episodes countless times just to feel that Love and Bonding and Also Their Fun! I will try to make it easier to review by sorting it out in various sectors. My Favourite thing about this series is its awesome music.! On a rating of 10, I don't think It will be less than 10.! Just one word comes to your mind after listening to the background score "Awesome"! This is the reason why there are many questions on Quora regarding the name of the songs !





Script: Written by Sumeet Vyas is a perfect one without any loophole and extra Bollywood masala.! Just watch the episodes and know more about it as I can't explain it in words.!





Acting: Awesome performance by Amol Parashar aka Chitvan in the role of chilled CareFree Younger Brother.! Manvi Gagroo plays Chanchal and she is perfect in her Rajasthani look and did justice with it!

Chandan played by Sumeet Vyas is perfect simply for the eldest brother and did a great job here! Dialogus are great and delivery is perfect by each and every one!

Small Characters like building watchmen, police commissioner, garage owner, Polo Marco and others just create this awesome series a grand hit! I would like to Rate This Series as 9.5/10 and this is a Must Watch.!