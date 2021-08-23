M – Caffeine Choco Body Butter – Worth The Hype? #BeautyTruthBomb

M-Caffeine as a brand never truly caught my eye mainly because the marketplace is abuzz with coffee-based products that are offered by many new entrants and there is only so much one can keep up with! I would never try it unless one of my friends encouraged me to check out some options from this brand.

MCaffeine Choco body butter claims that it keeps scars, uneven skin tone, and dryness away. The nourishment that it gives is irresistible which has a chocolatey fragrance that rejuvenates inside out. It easily glides on the skin. This body butter contains ingredients such as Argan oil, Vitamin E, Cocoa Butter, Caffeine, and Caramel.

I have used the body butter right after the shower on a cleansed skin. I have normal skin. The consistency is very thick which feels very heavy and uncomfortable in the summer season. So, I recommend using it in the winter season if you have dry skin. After application, it takes time to get absorbed into the skin but it keeps me hydrated and moisturized our skin throughout the day. It is paraben and cruelty-free.

This body butter has a very thick formula. M – Caffeine body butter has a very strong fragrance which is unlike natural coffee but somewhat similar to Kopiko candy. It overwhelms the senses and is not very natural. I am not a fan of artificial fragrance so I am sure many of them might not like it.