Ma Dong-seok made his appearance at the world premiere of Marvel's Eternals.

Ma Dong-seok who is all set to make his Hollywood debut with Marvel's Eternals as the strongest Eternal Gilgamesh made his appearance at the world premiere of Eternals.





Ma Dong-seok aka Don Lee looked dapper during the event and when asked about his character, he said, "Gilgamesh is very strong but at the same time he is warm-hearted and fun-loving." On Gilgamesh's relationship with Thena, He said, "it's more than a friendship" and told that the movie will touch on many aspects of this relationship.





He ended up saying that he is very excited for his Hollywood debut, and that "it is his new beginning."





Ma Dong-seok has been starred in various movies and dramas including the blockbuster zombie-thriller "Train to Busan." It will be thrilling to see him as the first Korean Superhero. Are you excited?





Which is your favourite Ma Dong-seok movie? Let me know in the comment section.





You can check out the full video below.