MAC Cosmetics Has Not Left Any Stone Unturned In Marketing Its Strobe Cream #BeautyTruthBomb

The MAC cosmetics has not left any stone unturned in its marketing the highlighting cream named Strobe Cream. All makeup artists and beauty influencers are alike can’t stop talking about it. So, I purchased this highlighting cream. They have a few color variations in this and I purchased Pinklite. Because this is the only one that offers a small-sized cream.





The size of the cream is travel friendly which comes in a plastic tube with a flip-top cap. The highlighting cream is white and has a very thick consistency with pink micro-pearls mixed within. My expectation from this product was a dewy finish with a healthy luminous glow but it didn’t rather meet it. The cream goes on sheer and gives a flawless base immediately upon its application. It is unlike the glittery powder highlighters and also the effect is subtle. I did not like one thing about this highlighter cream is that its effect does not last long and it lasts for barely 10 minutes. My skin is not very dry so it’s not like it is observing all the cream right away so I am not sure why this isn’t working for me.





The brand claims that the cream can be applied under the foundation but it’s not evident as is and with a layer of foundation above it the effect is lost. I have also tried by using more products which have helped ever so slightly but not something for a natural day look, let alone an actual makeup look for an event.





I believe that this product is over-advertised, over-hyped, and overpriced which in all I don’t recommend this cream to anyone.







