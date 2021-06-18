The M.A.C Strobe Cream is Totally LIT!

The MAC Strobe Cream is a brightening moisturiser/primer, which helps to illuminate the skin and banish away any sign of dullness. The cream melts into the skin, providing radiance and hydration at the same time.

I usually mix the strobe cream with my foundation and dab it well on my face. This gives me a natural glow and highlights my features well. I love that this cream does not feel sticky and heavy upon usage.

You can also use this cream on your cheekbones and bridge of your nose for a subtle highlight. The strobe cream is available in multiple shades. Take your pick and try this multipurpose cream!