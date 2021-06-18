MAC vs Bobbi Brown – A tough choice!

MAC is a company which took the makeup industry by storm, offering a wide range of products that blended street savvy with glamorous style and panache. A global brand with high quality makeup products which are trendsetting and loved by people all over the world.

Bobbi Brown are undoubtedly one of the most trusted makeup brands when it comes to finding that all-round and perfect formulation, which is why they will always have a place in our makeup bag. Bobbi Brown stands for uncompromising quality, individual beauty and celebrating the confidence of women.

From foundations to lipsticks to eyeshadows I have been an extensive user of both the above brands. Both the brands are amazing and its absolutely impossible for me to choose one. However, I can say that when it comes to foundation, I prefer Bobbi Brown but when it comes to lipsticks I swear by MAC. MAC and Bobbi Brown both offer a wide variety of products leaving us completely spoilt for choice!

Do you have a favourite between these two? If yes, let me know in the comments below!