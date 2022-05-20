Madhuri Dixit is the Jaan of Bollywood! No one is better than her!

Acting: She is one of the most versatile and natural actors we have in the world (She became an Academy (Oscar) member). Watch her Tezaab, Parinda, Beta, Anjam, Prem Granth, Koyla Devadas, Lajja, Dedh Isquiya and then the question on her performances. Dancing: the grace and expression she gives, no one in the world can come even close to that!! Beauty: I have seen her in real from 4 feet I can say that she is the only actress after Madhubala and Nutan who has that level of beauty. note: I have also seen Juhi Kareena many models but Madhuri is better than them! perfect face for sure. Millions of people in the world are not fools to like her.

Haters and blind will hate her, who cares (Sridevi and Kajol fans).