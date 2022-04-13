Madhuri Dixit's Ravishing look of Rs 1.5 million!

The fans of "Hum Aapke Hain Kaun" have still not been able to forget the magical cinematic moments the movie left everyone with. And, while the Salman Khan fans continue to gush about how suave the actor looked in the film, it's still Madhuri Dixit (now Madhuri Dixit Nene) who's almost synonymous with the film, perhaps because of her countless smiles and the ravishing dresses worn by the diva. Madhuri Dixit looks very beautiful in this movie.

The actress' look for the song in the film was designed by Anna Singh and it happens to be one of the most expensive costumes in the film. No doubt the backless blouse became a popular fashion trend in those days. Also to tell you this interesting fact, Madhuri's purple saree cost a whopping Rs 1.5 million!



