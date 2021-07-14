Magic Ingredient For Your Skin And Hair!

Aloe vera is a natural ingredient that works wonders on skin and hair. People use aloe vera as a remedy for sunburn and skin irritation. But it also has many benefits for other skin and hair problems.

Here are few benefits of aloe vera:

To Lighten Blemishes

Aloe vera helps to lighten the blemishes and helps to reduce pigmentation which will help to increase cell turnover. It also helps to reduce the blemishes and fights against the signs of aging. Use this at least twice a week.

To Refresh The Skin

Aloe vera has soothing properties which help to hydrate your skin and keeps it healthy. Apply aloe vera gel from the leaf daily in the morning and you will feel refreshing the whole day.

To Nourish Hair

Aloe vera has many benefits for hair too. It helps to calm an irritated scalp and also nourishes your hair. Mix 2 – 4 tablespoons of aloe vera gel with 2 tablespoons of honey and 2 tablespoons of yogurt. Mix all this with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and massage it on your hair for 10 minutes. Keep it for half an hour and rinse it off. It will give your hair natural shine and also will help to get rid of dandruff.

To Remove Makeup

Aloe vera also works on removing your makeup. It has soothing properties and removes all your makeup smoothly. Also, it removes all the dirt, impurities, and pollution from your face. Mix 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Dab it with cotton on your face smoothly and it will help to remove all your makeup effectively.

To Moisturise

Aloe vera also works as a moisturizer. It works very well on oily and dry skin. The gel doesn’t leave your skin greasy but it hydrates and moisturises your skin throughout the day. It leaves your skin soft and supple.