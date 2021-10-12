This magical cream is the answer to all your problems!

I love vera gel and it is one of the best ingredients when it comes to health and beauty! Aloe vera gel is multipurpose and I absolutely love using it for my skin and hair. Aloe vera gel is a natural humectant that hydrates your skin and hair and it also has amazing anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties. Did you know that you can make aloe vera butter and use it for both your skin and hair both? If you haven’t really tried aloe butter, here is a recipe for it and I highly recommend you try it out! Below is the aloe butter recipe along with its benefits and ways to use –





Moisturizer





You can use this butter as a regular moisturizer for your dry skin, this works exceptionally well for normal to dry skin and also for skin that tends to get stretchy during winters. Can be used for the face and body.





Sun Burn





Apply this on sunburnt areas to heal the skin and also to soothe inflammation. Aloe vera butter can be used as a body moisturizer after sun exposure as well to soothe and calm the skin.





Lip Sleeping Mask





If you have dry and chapped lips, use aloe butter directly on your lips before bedtime. Slather a good amount on your lips and massage and let it work overnight. Wipe it off with a cotton pad the next morning.





Toe Nail Fungus





If you have toenail fungus, you can use aloe vera butter as an ointment on your nails and around the nails. For added benefits, also adding few drops of tea tree essential oil.





Cracked Heels





If you have cracked heels, slacker a good amount of aloe vera butter on your feet and massage for a few minutes. Wears socks and goes to sleep. Wash your feet the next morning. Do this every day without fail.





Dark knees and Elbows





If you have dark knees and elbows due to friction, you can use aloe vera butter to soften and lighten dark knees and elbows. Massage some amount of this butter on your knees and elbows after you have a shower.





Damaged Hair





If you have really dry and damaged hair, you can use this aloe vera butter as a hair mask. You can also massage a really small quantity on the length of your hair after hair wash while it is still damp.





Split Ends





Aloe vera butter can help prevent present splits from progressing and also prevent new split ends. Simply apply a really small quantity on your hair and after a hair wash while your hair is still damp to seal in moisture.