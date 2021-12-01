This magical inexpensive ingredient can change your life!

Multani mitti (calcium bentonite), also known as Fuller’s earth, is a mineral-rich clay that is commonly used in homemade face packs. It is rich in magnesium chloride. It deep cleanses your skin, removes whiteheads and blackheads, and diminishes pore size. However, Multani mitti can be equally harmful to you. In this article, we have discussed everything that you need to know about Multani mitti along with some quick and easy ways to use it on your face.









Benefits Of Multani Mitti For Skin





1. Exfoliates Your Skin





Multani mitti has exfoliating properties. According to a study published in The Open Dermatology Journal, multani mitti helps slough away dead skin cells from the skin and makes it radiant. It also states that this clay is beneficial for irritation-prone skin.





2. Shrinks Pores





Multani mitti has been used for centuries to absorb dirt and oil from the skin and decontaminate it. It also has toning effects on the skin. Hence, it can reduce the size of skin pores by drawing out excess oil and grime from them. This, in turn, may make your skin smoother.





3. May Help In Reducing Blackheads And Whiteheads





As multani mitti has exfoliating properties, it may help reduce blackheads and whiteheads and lighten blemishes.





4. May Help In Reducing Acne





Multani mitti’s adsorbing and astringent properties may help in reducing acne. It may do this by calming inflammation and absorbing excess oil and sebum in the affected areas. In addition to these benefits, multani mitti is also thought to minimize freckles, soothe sunburns, and improve blood circulation.







