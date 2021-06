Masaba by Nykaa nail enamel remover~ I saw this remover for the first time at my sister's place and was completely impressed by it. It really works like magic! You just have to dip you finger in it, twist a little and take it out and whoa! It's all clean! Such an easy, hassle-free and a gentle process!!! Absolutely love it! Moreover, the dryness is also not there as it's an acetone free formula! I would definitely recommend this amazing magical product to everyone!