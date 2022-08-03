Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli To Collaborate On A Traveling Action Film?

SS Rajamouli, the filmmaker of the critically acclaimed films Bahubali, Bahubali 2, and RRR, is releasing yet another masterpiece. Rajamouli is working with Telugu actor Mahesh Babu on his upcoming film.





Mahesh Babu will appear in Rajamouli's upcoming action adventure in a previously unseen role. There will reportedly be a tonne of action, thrills, and drama in the untitled film.





In reality, Rajamouli revealed during the festival that his movie with Mahesh Babu will be a travelling action adventure. The story is set in numerous locales around the world, as the genre would imply. Mahesh Babu has played action roles in earlier movies, but Rajamouli, a director known for his mainstream fare, wants to cast the actor in a unique part.











