Maid trailer: A heart-touching story

Netflix dropped a trailer of another series, Maid, starring Margaret Qualley. The show is based on the New York Times Best Selling Memoir of a woman who dreams big, works hard but doesn't get paid much. She is a mother who wants to live lavishly, survive in a society where there's no place for maids. It's her story, and she writes on her own. When one asks, "what's the conflict?" She says, "There isn't one."





Watch the trailer here and let us know your thoughts. Tell us that wether this short clip touched your heart or not. Maid will stream on Netflix from October 1.