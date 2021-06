If there’s one beauty trend that I had to choose, claiming it to be my favorite, then that’s this, men’s beauty. It gives me immense joy to see beauty brands specifically made for men, and why not? After all, beauty and make-up are not associated with any specific gender in general; it’s made for all. The beauty industry is filled with men embracing and empowering the power of make-up and beauty products. And trust me, this trend is here to last.