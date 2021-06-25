Make your skin look supple with yummy cranberries and coffee scrub!

When I read it's cranberry AND coffee I was hooked on to buying it and I did! I have sensitive skin so have to be careful with what products I choose specially srubs. I always go for natural products soThe Moms Co. Natural Cranberry Coffee Face Scrub was a great deal for me. It gently exfoliates the skin with Cranberry seeds while Coffee helps improve skin elasticity. It has 5 plant AHAs which remove excess oil and open clogged pores while Vitamin C stimulates collagen synthesis and prevents skin damage. It buffs away dead skin cells with has Cranberry seeds and Coffee seed powder and leaves the skin feeling soft and moisturized. It has Coffee which helps improve skin firmness and elasticity when applied topically. Cranberry seeds Rich in Vitamin E and fatty acids, it gently exfoliates and smoothens the skin with its perfectly sized particles. Brownie points for it being all natural without any harmful chemicals. It also has a great aroma. My skin loves it and feels fresh! Would you try this yummy combo?