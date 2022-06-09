Makeup Tips that Kim Kardashian Follows
- Kim K prefers an oily slip when applying foundation, so she occasionally double-moisturizes.
- She likes to top her concealer with a brightening powder and bake it in for a glow from within. She achieves the blurred effect with KKW Beauty: the Brightening Powder
- Kim K was the one who showed us how to contour our faces by drawing a 3 to cover all of the areas. She is now into lip contouring because it helps define her lips and makes her signature nude lip pop.
- Contouring below the nose will make it appear sharper and smaller.