Makeup Trends to Try This Winter

New seasons always bring up new makeup looks and trends to try. Makeup wearers usually bring out the sparkly and vampy colors for the cooler months.

This winter is no different with the exception of a few wild cards. Dive into this article to discover the new trends for this winter season. There is a bit of the old and new, but they all are great and fairly simple to do.

If you love to experiment with makeup and need new ideas to try, then continue reading.





1) Natural Makeup





Look In the winter months, people tend to wear more makeup because it is harder to pull off stunning and colorful looks in the summer heat. Despite the usual trend of deep and plum colors for the fall and winter makeup, many have been enjoying the fresh face look. This is the perfect everyday look that literally anyone can try. No matter your age or skin type, this look is very achievable and would be a great addition to anybody’s makeup vault.





2) Dewy Skin





Cold weather usually brings dry and flaky skin. Makeup wearers pile on moisturizer and focus on obtaining dewy skin. Dewy skin is difficult for people with oily skin, so winter is the best time to try and achieve the look for everyone. The overall look is to promote a look of health and glow to your skin. This makeup is great for almost all skin types. Just play around with moisturizing and luminizing products to get this glowy look.





3) Bold or Graphic Liner





There are multiple ways to experiment with this trend. You can experiment with color, shape, or size. You can make it as bold or as subtle as you want. If you are someone who does not like being the center of attention but would love to try this out, I would suggest attempting a winged liner in another color than black. The makeup look showcased below is also a great and wearable look for pretty much everyone.





4) Red Lip





A red lip is the most iconic and universal look for the holidays. It is also the most adaptive makeup look. Just a few tweaks to customize it for your skin tone and undertone is all you need. A true looks great on everyone, but there are different hues you can get to exchange your beauty. Blue reds are great to make your teeth look white and look great with pale skin. Orangey reds look bomb on golden and olive-toned skin.





5) Muted Smoky Eye





This look is best for girls that want to wear a smoky eye, but fear being too bold on certain occasions. A muted smoky eye is a smoky eye that is more toned down. Instead of using dark and deep colors, swap them out for brown and other soft neutral colors. Also remember to smoke out our bottom lash line, because it really adds more seduction to the look/ It is a great look to have in your arsenal for that Holiday party at work or for that date you have coming up. It has all the sensuality of a smoky eye buttoned down to be more wearable