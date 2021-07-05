Makeup Tricks That Can Be A Game Changer

These are the quick and easy tricks for a flawless look. These tricks can be game-changing, time-saving, and make a huge difference.

Mix A Oil Into Your Foundation – If you don’t have the primer and time, mix 2 – 3 drops of camellia oil, which will give you a radiant base. This removes the whole process of makeup base and will give you the lit finish from within.

Sweep Some Highlighter To Brighten Your Eyes – Applying a full contour on the face can be time-consuming but instead of that using a cream highlighter can work wonders in just a few seconds. Applying a cream highlighter around the eye before concealer. This will give you a good finish to your face.

Take Time To Curl Your Lashes – Curling your lashes just take 10 seconds, but many of them miss this step. So pump the curler 4 – 6 times at the root and then pump along with the lashes to reach the tips so it is curled rather than crimping them.

Use Eyebrows Pencil To Plump Lips – To make your lips so that it looks natural, use an eyebrow pencil with ash or grey colour instead of lip pencils. Draw a line on your contour lips and just blend it inwards.

Use A Blush – Don’t use lipstick instead of a blush. Rather use a powder blush on your cheeks to give that flawless look and it will brighten your look.

Use A Setting Spray – This is the last step, use a setting spray so that your makeup stays longer and fresh.