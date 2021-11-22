Malaika Arora was damn serious about dance practice for Bebo's wedding says, Karishma Kapoor!

With the winter season arriving how can we forget that the wedding season has started in Bollywood as well as all around the world. Whenever we talk about old Bollywood weddings, we always have one wedding that will never slip from our minds which is Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan marriage. The couples tied the knot on October 16, 2012, and their wedding had become the talk of the town.

Recently when Karishma Kapoor was invited to India's Best Dancer's new seasons episode, Malaika Arora was the judge. and we all know that Malaika, Karishma, Kareena and Amrita are best of friends. We always see this girl gang hanging out together even in the lockdown they were seen video calling each other!

So in the show, Karishma revealed a big secret of Bebo's sangeet ceremony. She said that we all were having fun but Malaika was damn serious about the sangeet dance rehearsals. While practising we all were laughing around but then Malla came and said Do the steps properly didn't I show you? hilao theek see. Karishma Kapoor also said that in our girl gang Malaika is the best dancer!

These 4 best friends are always with each other in thick or thin and whenever they hang out together they make it their duty to share pictures on Instagram for their fans to get a glimpse!



