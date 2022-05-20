Malaika is giving us some major fitness goals, I'll tell you how!

Malaika Arora, the gorgeous and sexy beauty looks half of her age. Malaika's sizzling figure is due to her hard work, strict diet plan, rigorous workout regime and disciplined life. The curvaceous beauty has managed to keep her sizzling figure with diet and exercise.





Malaika Arora is one such Bollywood actress who remains in limelight for her fashion and style. She is also a great dancer, model businesswoman and fitness freak. Malaika, who has turned 47, has maintained her personality a lot. His followers like to follow his style. Recently, Malaika has shared very glamorous pictures which are making a splash on social media. Fans are also unable to stop themselves from commenting.