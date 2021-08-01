Malignant trailer dropped: A spine-chilling horror-thriller

From The Conjuring, Insidious and Saw director, James Wan's helmed film Malignant is going to release on September 10 on HBO Max and in the theatres. It stars Annabelle Mallis along with others in pivotal roles. The story is about a girl who gets visions about murders. With every kill, it brings the killer or the devil close to her. Who is Gabriel? What lies in Maddie's past?





The trailer has dropped and is super intriguing. Watch it and let us know your thoughts about it. The scenes are too spine-chilling for me; what about you?