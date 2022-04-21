Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, the daughter of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, is named after both of their mothers

While Malti is an Indian name of Sanskrit origin, Marie is a Christian name. The newborn has both her parents' surnames and her names honour both her parents' heritage and culture.





The couple has paid tributes to their mothers with their daughter's name. Fans have been sharing that Malti and Marie are the middle names of the baby's grandmas. Priyanka's mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra's Instagram page is also under the username, "madhumalati". Meanwhile, Denise Jonas, who is the wife of Kevin Jonas Sr and mother to Nick, Kevin, Joe and Frankie, has the middle name Marie. Well, that's an adorable tribute to PeeCee's and Nick's mothers.