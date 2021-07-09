Mamaearth Onion Anti Hair Fall Kit- Pass or fail?

Hair fall is one of the most common problems that we face. Hair fall can be the result of heredity, hormonal changes, medical conditions, or a normal part of aging. My hair started getting damaged like crazy and someone suggested me to use the Mamaearth Onion Anti Hair Fall Kit. This kit includes an onion shampoo, an onion conditioner, and an onion hair oil. Onion is considered to be one of the most important ingredients which promotes hair growth and this kit promises to have all the benefits of it. Rich in natural and hair-loving ingredients such as onion oil, vitamin E, and plant keratin, is also included in this kit. Onion oil, rich in sulpher, potassium, and antioxidants, reduces hair fall and accelerates hair regrowth. Plant keratin replenishes and strengthens hair, repairing its natural structure.

This kit retails for Rs. 1097/- and it's been almost 3 months since I started using this product. I use the Mamaearth onion oil at least thrice a week followed up by shampoo and a conditioner. Both, the shampoo and conditioner have a very lightweight, creamy texture to them. To be honest, I didn’t see much of a difference in my hair. The major area of problem i.e. hair fall and oily scalp didn't really come to an end after giving this a try. Rather, I felt my scalp to be even more oily, itchy and my hair looks even thinner. With the increasing problem of hair fall, there are a lot of products in the market who can give a good competition to this product.

This product definitely did'nt work for my hair type at all and not sure if I would try this again.

Do let us know if this product worked for you!