Mamaearth Onion Hair Serum – Worth the hype? Read on to know!

Having used Mamaearth’s facewash and being happy with the results, I decided to order their Onion Hair Serum after reading some great reviews about them.

It contains onion seed extract, biotin and olive oil which claims to reduce frizz and tangles, hair breakage and make the hair soft and shiny.

After using for a month, I would say that the serum tames the frizz only for a while and after sometime the hair becomes frizzy again. Neither did it make my hair soft and shiny. However, it didn’t have any adverse effects on my hair.