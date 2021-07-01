Mamaearth ubtan facewash

Price- Rs249 for 100ml

Available in- Amazon, Nykaa, mamaearth website

Claims-

Removes Tan

Repairs Sun Damage

Exfoliates Dead Skin

Pros-

Contains ingredients like saffron, liquorice

Easily accessible

Doesn't overdry skin

Con's-

Contains walnut beads

My experience-

Mamaearth is one such brand which I am generally not a fan of. I got a trial version of this from Smytten as I didn't want to buy the full size and then let the product go waste. I didn't have any high expectations from this eventhough there was a lot of promotions around this in internet. The texture is thick so I add in 2-4 drops of water lather it and then massage it on my face. This contains walnut beads which the main reason why I didn't like this. Walnut and apricot beads cause microtears as they are harsh and this product is marketed to be used as twice a day. I like the fresh feel it gave and nice glow. I wish this didn't have walnut beads, then I would have loved this much more.