MAMAMOO's Moonbyul is receiving a lot of praise for inclusive lyrics in her new track 'Shutdown'

MAMAMOO's Moonbyul is being appreciated for promoting inclusivity with her recent track 'Shutdown'. Moonbyul recently released her new song and fans were quick to notice something touching about the lyrics. The song is mainly focused on the relationship of two women. As we all are aware, South Korea is a rather conservative society where same-sex relationships are still considered taboo.





She is one of those few K-pop idols who outwardly supported LGBTQIA+ community. Her fans, on listening to the track, couldn't stop gushing over the lyrics. Many also said that it really helped the Koreans who were being discriminated against for their sexualities and sexual preferences. So much so that it was praised by Korean media outlets.





Isn't it really thoughtful of Moonbyul to use her voice for the betterment of society?