MAMAMOO's Solar and BTOB's Changsub grace cover of 'Theatre+' magazine ahead of their musical release

Mamamoo's Solar and BTOB's Changsub are on the cover of 'Theatre+' magazine this May. The two are co-stars of the upcoming musical 'Mata Hari'.





The musical 'Mata Hari' tells the story of an exotic dancer who is loved by all of Europe but hides deep scars in her heart. Actors Solar, Changsub, Ok Joo Hyun, Kim Sung-Sik, F.T. Island's Hongki, and Yoon So-Ho will be acting in this play.





The musical has romance, drama, and tragedy, and will set to begin showing on May 28 at the Charlotte Theater in Seoul. What do you think of this couple?