Mamamoo's Solar joins the 'Girl's 60 Days' campaign for girls who suffer from genital diseases caused by menstruation!

MAMAMOO's Solar will participate in World Vision's "60 Days" campaign. The "Girl's 60 Days" campaign is a campaign to help girls who have lost their right to protection and are exploited via premature marriage, school suspension, and genital diseases due to menstruation. The Campaign aims to give the rescued girls a protected and improved environment to grow up in.

According to World Vision, the campaign helps girls who have been deprived of their rights to protection, such as getting pushed in child marriages, getting the genital disease because of not having proper sanitation materials during menstruation etc. The vision of the campaign is to help these girls grow up in an improved environment in difficult circumstances such as war, disaster, and poverty. It's a campaign that contains the meaning of protecting the daily life of overseas girls who suffer unwanted pain during the average menstrual period of 60days a year.





The campaign is aimed at protecting the daily lives of girls overseas who suffer unwanted pain during the average menstrual period of 60 days per year. Regarding the campaign, Solar said that "I was always concerned about the problems that girls around the world are facing, & it is an honour to participate in conveying positive influence. I participated without hesitation because I thought that attention alone could change the children's lives even by a little. I think that if many peoples’ attention can be gathered, it will definitely have a good effect on the children."















