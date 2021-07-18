Manish Malhotra Turns Director! Do you think this is the right move for him?

Bollywood's favorite designer, who's also a good friend to many A listed stars plans on debuting as a director! On Saturday, the Designer, announced the news by sharing various posts on his Instagram Stories that confirmed his Bollywood directorial debut. Reports suggest that his first movie will be under Karan Johar`s banner, Dharma Productions. Stars Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra, Neha Dhupia, Sophie Choudry and others posted on Instagram Stories, and congratulated Manish for the news! What do you think of this new feature added in his hat? We see how bollywood is evolving and concentrating on providing fresh content with meaning adding directions. Though he has seen and been the fashion head of many hit movies, directing is a whole different scenario and According to me requires skillsets. Awaiting to see how he works his magic in this new move!