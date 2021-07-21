Manoj Bajpayee's Dial 100 trailer dropped,what are your thoughts?

A new mystery thriller starring Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta, Sakshi Tanwar is about to release on August 6 on Zee5. The trailer was released yesterday. Watch it here and let us know what do you think.

Manoj Bajpayee is playing a police officer's character, and Sakshi is playing his wife, but who is Neena Gupta playing is a bit suspicious. I cannot wait for this film to release because Neena Gupta and Manoj Bajpayee combination are new to me, and I love both of the actors' performances. Did you feel the thrill too?