Manoj Bajpayee as Family Man or Manoj Bajpayee as TASC force- who wins your heart most?

Manoj Bajpayee starrer Family Man is a web series about a man Srikant Tiwari who knows how to tackle his family as well as take down bad guys as he works for National Intelligence Agency, TASC.





Both the seasons showed Manoj Bajpayee's family life where Srikant has a wife and two kids (a daughter Dhriti and a son Atharv). In this season, Srikant faces a huge risk concerning his daughter. Don't worry won't give any spoilers, but how Srikant works on that situation is commendable.





But he also has a job where takes down the bad guys while being undercover and saves the nation. He really knows how to act in a situation keeping a calm mind using intelligence. Srikant is really good at it.





I especially liked Manoj Bajpayee's character Srikant as a TASC force more. What about you?