Manoj Bajpayee's 5 best performances!

Not everyone can dominate the glamour world, at the same time not everyone can win hearts with an outstanding acting skill set. Manoj Bajpayee is someone who has too much depth in acting and gives his best every time he appears on the screen. Agree or not? Here are 5 movies/series that in my opinion are a few of his bests.

Shool

Shool is a crime thriller that was released back in 1999 but still is popular among the audience. It starred Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Sayaji Shinde along with Manoj Bajpayee. You will find it on Amazon Prime Video.

Gangs of Wasseypur

Gangs of Wasseypur has a separate fan base. And I am sure many of you will agree to it. A pure gangster drama that has coarse visuals with raw dialogues. Manoj shines in his full glory. You can watch it on Netflix.

The Family Man 1 & 2

A spy-adventure-thriller series that is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video has received appreciation from everywhere. Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari has created a massive picture in the audience's mind.

Silence: Can you hear it

A mystery thriller that is now streaming on Zee5 is very interesting to watch. If you haven't watched it yet, please do. Manoj Bajpayee is a treat to the eyes.

Aligarh

Aligarh is a very unique concept that Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao portrayed through their characters. It talks about a Gay relationship but in a very subtle way. You can watch it on Amazon Prime.

Well, this list doesn't end, but here are my picks, what are yours?