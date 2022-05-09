Is Manushi Chillar The Next Big Thing After her Acting Debut in Prithviraj?

Manushi Chillar's acting skills cannot be analysed in a trailer we'll have to wait for the movie but for me this girl is a charmer. After her big win as Miss World she inspired a lot of normal girls because of her simplicity and hard work. She claims to be a girl next door who wishes every normal girl should dream big and attain them. Manushi is not from a filmy background but she has created a lot of buzz just before her acting debut. The Best Part About Manushi is that a lot of young girls see her as a role model and they relate to her. If her acting skills are on spot in Prithviraj she will be surely the next big thing like Alia Bhat