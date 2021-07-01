Like many Indians, these celebs pursued their passion after engineering

People in Bollywood, especially actors come from all walks of life. While those who know what they want from an early stage opt for acting/drama school, some realize their passion later. Just like many Indians, some of these celebs decided to pursue their passion after doing engineering.





Taapsee Pannu - Taapsee did her B.Tech in Computer Science from Delhi's Guru Teg Bahadur Institute of Technology. She worked as a software engineer for a while and in the meantime tried modeling. One thing led to another and she landed a role in a Telugu film.





Kriti Sanon - Kriti pursued her B.Tech in Electronics and Telecommunication from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida. After finishing her engineering, she refused some job offers and sent her portfolio to Daboo Ratnani which was selected. The rest, as they say, is history.





Kartik Aaryan - The heartthrob Kartik was studying for an engineering degree in biotechnology from D Y Patil College of Engineering, Mumbai. He continued to harbor a dream of becoming an actor and started giving auditions. One meeting with a casting director got him his first break 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama.'





Vicky Kaushal - Like many Indians, Vicky was also made to pursue engineering. He briefly took up an engineering job after graduating in electronics and telecommunications from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology. Vicky quickly realized his true calling and started assisting Anurag Kashyap in 'Gangs of Wasseypur.'

So if not actors, these celebs would be doing something related to engineering by now.