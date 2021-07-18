Like many talented outsiders, Bhumi Pednekar is also ignored by Bollywood. Agree?

Today marks the 31st birthday of Bhumi Pednekar. In her brief career, she proved that she is the bravest when it comes to script choices. In a time when actresses run behind big-budget star vehicles to play 5-minute roles, Bhumi has been doing films that are offbeat and interesting.





For her debut film 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' with Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi had gained a considerable amount of weight to fit the role. She quit her job at YRF to follow her passion. From 'Shubh Mangal Savdhaan' and 'Lust Stories' to 'Sonchiriya and 'Saand Ki Aankh', Bhumi has proved to be an actress you can look up to.





However, one blot on her profession in my opinion is her role in 'Bala.' The film which talked about self-love and accepting people with their flaws had her skin painted black. I wonder why she said yes to that film. But I still admire her for her brave choices, her brilliant acting, and her works for environmental causes. But just like so many talented outsiders, she is also kinda ignored in Bollywood while mediocre actors are all over the news.