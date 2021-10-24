Mark Tuan to Kai: Most awaited K-pop comebacks in November

From Jeon So-mi to Super Junior D&E, this year many K-pop artists made their comebacks as a group or as solo artists. And, it looks like November is going to be a huge month for K-pop. Let's take a look what are the biggest comebacks of this month!





BTOB Minhyuk's "Good Night" - This digital single will release on November 5, 2021. Minhyuk's first release since he has discharged from the military. It is anticipated to be a heart-wrenching solo, let's see what's in the store for us. ONEUS' "Blood Moon" - ONEUS is going to drop their new mini-album "Blood Moon" on November 9. It will have 7 tracks. They will also be holding online and offline concerts from November 6 - 7 to promote the album. GOT7 Mark's "Last Breath" - GOT7's Mark is releasing his new single " Last Breath" and the posters, teasers, concept, everything looks exceptional. I am personally looking forward to it, knowing Mark, he would definitely touch on some sensitive topic through this new single. It will be released on November 12! MONSTA X's "No Limit" - MONSTA X is making their comeback with a mini-album "No Limit." Now, the surprising part is that they will be releasing a new English album "Dreaming" in December. It's like a treat for Monobebes. "No Limit" will be dropped on November 19. EXO Kai - Well that's all we know about this highly anticipated album that EXO's Kai will be releasing in late November and yet, it is one of the highly anticipated albums of this year.





So, which comeback are you excited about the most? Let us know!