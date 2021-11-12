GOT7'S Mark Tuan released his solo track "Last Breath" this November, and on its release, fans were amazed by his sincere vocals. The song speaks for every K-pop idol who feel judged and seen at every point of time in their life. This beautiful melancholic pop song is truthful, refreshing and addictive.





From its lyrics to its cinematography, it is a complete package that serves its purpose beautifully. Personally, in 2021, which has not been a great year for K-pop, this song has been one of the most promising comebacks by an idol. It might have not been out of the box, inventive, but it surely shows the potential in this young idol.





Do you agree?





Check out the song below!