Marvel Studios' What If trailer dropped, and I cannot keep calm; have you watched it yet?

Marvel Cinematic Universe has dropped another bomb, and I am blasting with questions. What If?





A new trailer for an animation movie has been released where every Marvel superhero is present along with the Guardians of Galaxy, Agent Carter, and so many more surprises. The trailer opens with the first scene of Iron Man and it unfurls further to give a glimpse of Loki, Doctor Strange, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, Vision, and a lot of others. I am screaming in my head because I can't wait to watch this. This original series will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from August 11. Are you excited?





Watch the trailer here.