Mask Up – Let Your Eyes Do The Talking!

During the Covid-19 pandemic, eye makeup has become a trend. Wearing a mask has become the new normal. People have started exploring different beauty trends related to the eyes and eyebrows. While you mask up, the upper half of the face needs more attention and let your eyes do the talking. One can experiment with the different eye shadow palettes and can try with different shades which matches with their mask and dress colour. Along with the glitter and neon eye shadow, people also tried with coloured liners, kajal, lash extensions and mascara. Using an eye primer, makes the eye lid look spotless and clear.