Maskne giving you trouble? These DIY masks are the solution!

Masks have become a part of our daily life and at times we need to wear them for hours when stepping out. On coming back home and taking off your mask do you see breakouts on your skin? They are downright frustrating, aren’t they? But masks are the need of the hour so we'll just have to find a way around the maskne, won't we?





Masks make it difficult for your skin to breathe leading to sweating and oil build-up which in turn causes acne or breakouts or even cause rashes. Save your skin from further damage with the help of these easy and quick DIY face mask recipes listed below:





I have tried all the remedies listed below and can assure that you will see a significant change in your skin in a week!





- Avocado Mask: Mix 2 spoons of mashed avocado with 1 tablespoon of honey. Apply it to your acne prone areas, leave on for 10 minutes before rinsing off.





- Honey Mask: Mix 1 tablespoon of honey with ½ teaspoon turmeric and apply it on those stubborn zits. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off with cold water.





- Aloe Vera Gel Mask: Add 2-3 drops of tea tree oil to 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel, mix well and apply on the breakouts and rashes. Keep for 15 minutes before rinsing off with cold water.





- Green Tea Mask: Make some green tea. In a bowl add 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel, 1 teaspoon of organic turmeric powder and few drops of the green tea water. Apply this paste on your face, leave it on for 20 minutes before washing off with water.





All the above masks are great to reduce the breakouts, prevent acne and give you blemish free skin. Do try them out and let me know if they worked!