If there is one skincare product that I would love to splurge upon for all of my life, then it has to be a FACE MASK!! Nope, I’m not talking about sheet masks but the good old paste/powdered formulations that faithfully serve you for more than one use.

Recently when I was about to run out of face masks stash, I decided to restock some of the products because my skin tends to behave abnormally if I get stressed out or it's those days of the month. After scrolling through a catalogue full of face masks, I decided to settle for a relatively new product that I haven’t tried before, i.e. Nykaa Clay It Cool Daily Detox Clay Mask.

The face pack has a thick, creamy texture that glides onto the skin smoothly. Therefore, I don’t end up tugging my skin while applying the product. It spreads easily onto the face using both the finger and a face mask brush. I like to leave it on for 15-20 minutes and wash it off with tap water. To be honest, it does ruin the bathroom tiles but that happens with most of the charcoal masks. I do like how it makes my skin soft, radiant and oil-free! It leave my skin feeling fresh and cool for long.